The U.S. Navy is conducting an investigation after a female Marine found a recording device hidden in the women’s bathroom aboard one of its ships.



A spokesperson for the Navy’s 6th Fleet confirmed the device—reportedly, a camera—was found on the U.S.S. Arlington in March.

“The command has taken, and will continue to take, all necessary actions to ensure the safety and privacy of the victim,” Cdr. Kyle Raines told CNN in a statement, adding that,

“The Navy/Marine Corps team takes all reports of sexual harassment seriously, and are committed to thoroughly investigating these allegations and providing resources and care to victims of sexual harassment.

Raines added that no names or identifying information would be released, to “protect the legal rights and the privacy of all involved.” NBC confirmed that the device could record images, though it’s unclear whether it recorded stills or video. Both are bad!

This isn’t even the first time something like this has happened—in 2015, several male sailors were busted conducting a “sophisticated and repeated” operation in which some would keep watch for superiors while others filmed their female colleagues undressing in showers and changing rooms. This went on for 10 months before they were found out; in the end, eight of the sailors involved were court-martialed.