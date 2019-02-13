If Miranda Lambert dumps a salad on a woman in a Nashville steakhouse but there’s no video to prove it, did it really happen? Yeah, probably. And while this video doesn’t explicitly show Lambert showering anyone with a bowl of ranch-drenched iceberg lettuce, it does prove that all was not well at the ol’ Stoney River Steakhouse.

The salad dumping came after a “heated exchange” that ignited, according to TMZ, after the woman’s husband picked a fight with Miranda’s friend, apparently saying something snarky in the men’s restrooms about “millennials and their phones:”

Eyewitnesses say Miranda had to be held back after the man came up to her table and started screaming ... we’re told Miranda started mouthing off and eventually walked over to the man’s wife, got feisty with her and dumped a salad in her lap!!!

I’m curious about what went down in that restroom. Let’s get video of that next!

To my eyes, Pete Davidson’s tattoo collection looks like it always has, which is to say, like a 6-year-old child’s hellish fever dream. More careful observers of Davidson’s flesh, however, noticed that he’s gone and covered his “mille tendresse” tattoo, which he’d originally gotten inked with Ariana Grande.



In its place, the back of his neck now says “cursed,” which is an accurate descriptor of everything going on here, art-wise.



