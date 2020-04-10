A Supposedly Feminist Website
ShopSubscribe
A Supposedly Feminist Website

Here's a Slightly Crotchety Baby In the Tiniest PPE You've Ever Seen

Kelly Faircloth
Filed to:covid-19
covid-19coronavirusbabiesextremely cute
1
Save
Illustration for article titled Heres a Slightly Crotchety Baby In the Tiniest PPE Youve Ever Seen
Image: Getty

A hospital in Thailand is distributing tiny face shields for newborn babies to protect against the coronavirus. The effect is somehow sad, dystopian, and extremely cute all at the same time, reproducing the confused stew of jumbled-up emotions that I personally am experiencing at all times!

Advertisement

Buzzfeed reported that Praram 9 Hospital in Bangkok is handing out the masks, not for constant wear, but for brief, vulnerable situations like the trip home; officials told BBC Thailand it was one of the things they’re doing to give moms “peace of mind.” Nor are they the only hospital opting for the shields, either. The image is a horrible reminder of just how much fear and uncertainty expectant parents are facing right now. But the baby modeling the look looks so perfectly cute and so quietly affronted at this nonsense that the pictures are, nevertheless, life-affirming. Truly, I love this kid’s attitude.

Kelly Faircloth

Senior Writer, Jezebel

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Jezebel

The Persistence of 'Yellow Peril'

We Took the Britney Spears Handwriting Challenge, Which We Just Invented

Melania Really Wants You to Wear a "Cloth Face Covering"

Songs I Listen to While Walking My Dog