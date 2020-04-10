Here's a Slightly Crotchety Baby In the Tiniest PPE You've Ever Seen

Image : Getty

A hospital in Thailand is distributing tiny face shields for newborn babies to protect against the coronavirus. The effect is somehow sad, dystopian, and extremely cute all at the same time, reproducing the confused stew of jumbled-up emotions that I personally am experiencing at all times!

Advertisement

Buzzfeed reported that Praram 9 Hospital in Bangkok is han di ng out the masks, not for constant wear, but for brief, vulnerable situations lik e the trip home; officials told BBC Thailand it was one of the things the y’re doing to give moms “peace of mind.” Nor are they the only hospital opting for the shields, either. The image is a horrible reminder of just how much fear and uncertainty expectant parents are facing right now. Bu t t he baby modeling the look looks so perfectly cute and so quietly affronted at this nonsense that t he pictures are, nevertheless, life-affirming. Truly, I love this kid’s attitude.