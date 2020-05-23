Here Is a Nice Story About Harry and Meghan Falling in Love in Botswana

Image : via Getty

I spent three hours learning the “Say So” TikTok dance last night and my body has completely broken, which means you’re all getting some uplifting Dirt Bag content. I am not sorry, I am in a lot of pain, and I am here to provide you with some details on our favorite royal ex-pats’ love story.

People says that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are celebrating their second wedding anniversary this week, gifting each other something cotton-related per tradition. It’s not clear what exactly they got each other (the entire J. Crew catalog, while they still have the chance?) but apparently the Markles go ALL OUT when it comes to gifts , per a “source” :

“Last year, for Harry’s birthday, Meghan recreated their Botswana camping adventures in their backyard,” the source says. “It’s a place that means so much to them — and to Harry in particular — so Meghan wanted to bring that happy place to him on his day so she set up a tent, got sleeping bags, cooked dinner and recreated Botswana where they fell in love.”

Admittedly, I watched all of the Lifetime Original Movie, Harry and Meghan: A Royal Romance, but a lot has happened since 2018, and I have forgotten almost all of the details. But People says Harry and Meghan went camping in Botswana together after only two dates:

Prince Harry revealed in their 2017 engagement interview that they headed to Africa together after just two dates in London after meeting in the summer of 2016. “And then it was I think about three, maybe four weeks later that I managed to persuade her to come and join me in Botswana,” he said. “And we camped out with each other under the stars. She came and joined me for five days out there, which was absolutely fantastic.”

And now, they have triggered a second Revolution. This really puts my refusal to go on a FaceTime date with a Hinge match after two months of texting in some perspective. .. [People]

It seems cons piracy theorists are targeting Hilary Duff, for some reason, claiming (falsely) that she is trafficking her own children?????? She is not. She would like everyone to shut the fuck up.

Correct!!! [Twitter]

Issa Rae tried natural deodorant, hates it. Issa Rae is right.

“Natural deodorant is trash,” Rae told us. “My stupid ass tried it for the first time in the summer in New Orleans. I was literally walking with my homies and I was like, ‘What’s that smell?’ Then I smelled one of my armpits. I lifted up my arm and it was me! I was so embarrassed.”

Please, everyone, take note . [TMZ]