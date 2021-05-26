Hell Is the Real Housewives 'All Stars' Cast House

Screenshot : Instagram

Don’t know how anyone else feels, but my personal hell is being locked in a room with Ramona Singer, Kyle Richards, Teresa Giudice, and Luann De Lesseps. I can’t wait for this supposed “All-Stars” special they’re filming, though.

On Instagram, the League of Extraordinary Supervillains—Kenya Moore and sidekick Cynthia Bailey also—posed for a quick snap in pajamas from Melissa Gorga’s New Jersey discount store, Envy. They looked to be of middling quality, but I can’t deny the ladies looked good, even in full faces of makeup for a sleepover.

However, there is something utterly unnerving about the red-eye both Richards and Singer are suffering. Both look like they are staring straight into my soul, learning my deepest secrets to later punish me with at a cast dinner out in public.



It’s giving me the Eyes of Laura Mars, a bit.

Screenshot : Instagram

I wonder how long they’ve been on vacation. Either Bravo has them trapped in this house indefinitely, or Gorga and the Housewives are eating off the pictures they took for the forseeable future. The other question: What on earth do these gaggle of gals have to talk about? I can’t imagine Singer and Giudice can string a comprehensible sentence together between them, not with Luann interjecting to talk about her new man of the week or Richards pulling focus to do the splits.



Safe travels, ladies!

Remember how Ariana Grande got married and all to that man, Dalton Gomez? Well, Ari finally revealed those closely guarded wedding photos. They look beautiful!



Screenshot : @arianagrande/Instagram

As TMZ reported previously, Grande and Gomez were wedded in a private ceremony in the $6.75 million Montecito home she bought from Ellen DeGeneres in 2020, the same year they began dating. Also, coincidentally, Gomez is a real estate agent.



What’s that thing called again—The Secret? Maybe it works!

Speaking of people who can sing, Victoria Justice is about to release a single. If you would like to promote it on Instagram or social media, please use the hashtag Justice has provided: #toofckinnice. Uh... I don’t know what it means either.



