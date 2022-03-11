In this week’s iteration of “I fucking hate this,” Heidi Montag was apparently out and about while snacking on a raw bison heart this week in an attempt to... mitigate her fertility issues.



On Tuesday, Montag was photographed smiling from ear to ear while going to town on the organ, which was inexplicably being housed in a Ziploc bag. She later told People that she’s been eating raw animal body parts in an effort to conceive a second child with husband Spencer Pratt.

“I love trying new things! I’ve always been very interested in various types of diets,” Montag told the publication, adding: “When you think about where the most nutrients are that are bio available to humans without toxins, organs are very nutritious parts of animals. Culturally organs are a critical part. Eating raw liver is going to preserve as many nutrients as possible.”

Montag cited “the carnivore diet” by Paul Saladino, MD, as her MO here and claimed she’s “felt incredible” and has had “a lot more energy, clarity, increased libido, and overall improvement on chronic pain I have had.”

I have to believe this is just absolute bullshit and she’s fully trolling us, especially when she also said things like: “I just happen to like eating sushi-style organs.” Additionally, if this is even a real thing, does Ms. Hannibal Lecter need to stroll around Los Angeles with her organ baggies? No. No she doesn’t.