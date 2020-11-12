HBO Max Promotes a Melissa McCarthy Movie By Supporting a Man Who Called Abortion a 'Modern-Day Holocaust'

Image : Presley Ann ( Getty Images )

As part of the public relations campaign for the new Melissa McCarthy movie Superintelligence, which will premiere later this month on HBO Max, the streaming company launched an effort called “20 Days of Kindness,” a campaign highlighting 20 charities and non-profits that HBO Max describes as “incredible organizations,” each of which will receive $20,000 from HBO Max. As the website states, the goal of this campaign is to “have some fun and do some good as we spread some kindness to this world.”

It all sounds pretty bland and boring—until you actually look at the organizations hand-picked by HBO Max, and notice one of them is Exodus Cry, a fundamentalist Christian anti-sex work organization whose founder Benjamin Nolot has previously claimed, in a series of since-deleted tweets, that abortion is a “modern-day holocaust” and “about finding a ‘solution’ for irresponsible gratuitous recreational sex, not ‘women’s rights.’” Incredible organizations, indeed!



The inclusion of Exodus Cry in HBO Max’s “20 Days of Kindness,” which also will be supporting groups like Planned Parenthood and the Human Rights Campaign, was first reported by the Daily Beast. More on Exodus Cry, via the Daily Beast:

On HBO Max’s website, however, Exodus Cry is merely described as a group “committed to abolishing sex trafficking and breaking the cycle of commercial sexual exploitation while assisting and empowering its victims.”

Did HBO Max not do their research? Did they decide to throw a bone to QAnon lovers everywhere? Jezebel has reached out to HBO Max for comment, and will update when and if we hear back.