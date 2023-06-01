Advertisement
“So, is that comfortable enough for anyone?” Williams tacked on for emphasis. A word to all politicians, celebrities, and public figures: When it comes to supporting LGBTQ+ folks, it is just that simple.

It’s worth noting that Williams has long been a staunch advocate for LGBTQ+ rights. In March, the Nashville native played in her hometown’s “Love Rising” benefit concert alongside Maren Morris and Sheryl Crow in protest of the state’s legislation that would restrict drag show performances. Last year, she also quietly opened an inclusive hair salon called Fruits Hair Lab, alongside best friend and hairstylist Brian “B” O’Connor.

“I do believe that [the LGBTQ+] community—everything I’ve ever known about B or any of my queer friends—those are people that were born into the world to survive the bullshit and then put out something that’s better, to leave it better than the way that they found it,” she told Them in April.

Given we’re likely to see an onslaught of bad faith attempts at aligning with LGBTQ+ folks—from crooked elites to corporations (Target’s Live Laugh Lesbian t-shirt doesn’t count) to, yes, even cops—just in time for Pride month, it’s cool to know there are people with platforms like Williams that aren’t just capable of, but courageous enough, to do a lot more than wield a rainbow flag on stage.