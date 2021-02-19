Have You Considered Watching Professional Wrestling Lately?

I know wrestling is littered with problems, but hear me out for just a moment.
Bad Bunny is there.
I mean....
Like honestly.
He’s already the 24/7 Champion and doing the charitable work of providing a huge boost to underappreciated wrestlers. Champion shit.
The 24/7 Champion will be appearing on SNL this weekend. No word yet on whether his good pal Triple H will let him take the title out for a spin.
