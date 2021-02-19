A Supposedly Feminist Website
Have You Considered Watching Professional Wrestling Lately?

ginamerlot
Shannon Melero
Illustration for article titled Have You Considered Watching Professional Wrestling Lately?
Screenshot: Instagram

I know wrestling is littered with problems, but hear me out for just a moment.

Bad Bunny is there.

I mean....

Like honestly.

He’s already the 24/7 Champion and doing the charitable work of providing a huge boost to underappreciated wrestlers. Champion shit.

The 24/7 Champion will be appearing on SNL this weekend. No word yet on whether his good pal Triple H will let him take the title out for a spin.

Shannon Melero

Staff Writer

south-of-heaven
South of Heaven

Women’s wrestling in WWE is thriving, and I love it. Bianca Belair, Sasha Banks, Becky Lynch (when she gets back from maternity leave), Bayley, Io Shrai, Asuka, Naomi, Canice Larae, Toni Storm and a whole host of others are absolutely killing it.