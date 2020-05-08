Have You Broken Quarantine for Sex? Tell Us Your Story

Image : Getty

Nationwide lockdowns have been in effect since mid-March, but as May soldiers on, the horny time approaches. General social distancing measures, as recommended by the CDC and the states, instruct citizens to avoid socializing, to stay in their homes, and to maintain a respectful distance from those they might see in public. Nowhere in the social distancing guidelines is there any real mention of dating, but common sense should prevail. Virtual dating has its merits, but when it comes to sex, phones and FaceTime are piss-poor alternatives to the real thing.



With social interaction closed for the moment, sex with new people is also off the table. But surely some of you are quietly breaking quarantine to risk it all for some brand-new ass in spite of CDC recommendations. Is this you? A friend or a family member? How and why did you do it? Was it worth risking your health in the end? We would very much like to hear about it , to be published in a later post. Submit your stories anonymously via this Google form, or email tips@jezebel.com with the subject line QUARANTINE SEX, and let us know if you’d like to remain anonymous.