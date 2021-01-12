Has Prince Harry Emerged From His Flop Era With a Ponytail?

Illustration : Joan Summers

Picture Rob Lowe on his way back from the coffee shop, where he told the poor barista yet another 10-year-old anecdote about Parks and Recreation. He’s speeding, but only a little, when he hits his brakes at a stoplight. A sports car sits next to him at the light, and he casually glances over. It’s Prince Harry, fresh out of his flop era, sporting an immense ponytail.

At least, that’s how the story went on Monday when Rob Lowe appeared on The Late Show with James Corden, where he told the nationally hated talk show host his experience with Harry’s new look. “I may have a scoop. It was very, very quick, don’t totally quote me on it, but it looked like he’s wearing a ponytail. I’m just saying. It looked to me as a casual observer that his hair had grown very long and was pulled back very tightly by what I can only assume was a ponytail.” When Corden questioned Lowe’s recollection, he insisted that he had even followed Harry home, to make sure it was him. (The former royal and Meghan Markle apparently live a mile away from him.)

The last time I saw a photograph of the reclusive wayward prince, it was late December, and he wore a hat, which could very well mean a ponytail was hiding underneath it. Or, as Corden suggests, Lowe just saw a random man and imagined it was Prince Harry. Or, the couple has hired a body double, to elude pesky hanger-ons like Lowe, or the paparazzi.

Either way, none may know the truth, until the couple comes out of hiding to announce their next charitable venture. Alternatively, Lowe could continue stalking them, but I won’t hold my breath.