Lady Gaga really—well, sort of—immersed herself in Patrizia Reggiani’s life when preparing to portray her in Ridley Scott’s upcoming House of Gucci film.

“It is three years since I started working on it, and I will be fully honest and transparent: I lived as her [Reggiani] for a year and a half. And I spoke with an accent for nine months of that,” Gaga said about House of Gucci during an interview with Vogue UK. And yes, that includes when she wasn’t even acting. “Off camera,” she added . “I never broke. I stayed with her.”

Gaga choosing to follow the Daniel Day-Lewis school of acting would be more impressive if her understanding of Patrizia Reggiani was informed by more thorough research. Despite the fact that Reggiani is very much alive, Gaga has chosen not to speak with or meet the woman who she will be portraying—a choice she says was informed by her desire to approach the role “ with the eye of a curious woman who was interested in possessing a journalistic spirit .” I’m not quite sure what she believes a “journalistic spirit” means, but journalists typically at least *try* to interview the main subject of their work.

Gaga also explicitly addressed her apparently Italian (but also vaguely Russian?) accent in House of Gucci, which was the subject of much conversation after the first trailer dropped in July . “I started with a specific dialect from Vignola, then I started to work in the higher class way of speaking that would have been more appropriate in places like Milan and Florence,” Gaga said . “In the movie, you’ll hear that my accent is a little different depending on who I’m speaking to.”



I’m not well-versed enough in the nuances of Italian regional dialects to debate the validity of Gaga’s claims about the accuracy of her “ Italian” accent , but I would still like to offer up a large HMMMMM. Gaga also told Vogue UK that it was “nearly impossible” for her “ to speak in the accent as a blonde, ” a statement which only furthers my skepticism about the legitimacy of her Italian accent.

In the same interview, Gaga also revealed that if she hadn’t become a singer-slash-actor-slash-gay-icon she would have wanted to become a combat journalist. So that’s something we know now.



