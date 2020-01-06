Harvey Weinstein Charged With Sex Crimes in Los Angeles [Updated]

Image : Getty

Harvey Weinstein’s criminal trial began today in Manhattan Criminal Court, where he faces life in prison for five counts of predatory sex acts: one count of first-degree rape, two counts of predatory sexual assault, one count of first-degree sexual assault and one count of third-degree rape. That’s not his only concern: concurrently, The Los Angeles Times reports that Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey has scheduled a press conference for 2 p.m. EST. An anonymous source told The L.A. Times new sex crime charges will be revealed, stemming from a 2017 investigation concerning eight allegations of sexual assault and misconduct.

We will update this story when more information becomes available.

Update, 2:25 pm: Harvey Weinstein has been indicted on sex crimes in Los Angeles, including charges of forcible rape, forcible oral copulation, sexual penetration by use of force and sexual battery by restraint, AP reports. The charges stem from incidents in 2013, when he allegedly raped a woman in a hotel room on Feb. 18, and sexually assaulted another the following night. If convicted, he faces up to 28 years in prison.

“We believe the evidence will show that the defendant used his power and influence to gain access to his victims and then commit violent crimes against them,” Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey stated in a press release. “I want to commend the victims who have come forward and bravely recounted what happened to them. It is my hope that all victims of sexual violence find strength and healing as they move forward.”

