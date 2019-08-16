Image: Getty

According to Page Six, Harvey Weinstein may face yet another indictment leading up to his sexual assault trial on September 9.

The charge centers around Sopranos actor Annabella Sciorra, who claims Weinstein raped her in her Gramercy Park apartment in 1993. Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. presented her case in front of a grand jury with the aim that she could testify against Weinstein, even though her accusation falls just outside of statute of limitations. They will vote on the indictment on August 26.

Just last week Vulture reported that Sciorra was barred from testifying. The justice overseeing the trial said “prosecutors didn’t have so much ‘leeway’ that they could introduce ‘additional persons’ during the trial.” Clearly, that could change.

Weinstein faces one count of rape in the first degree, one count of criminal sexual act in the first degree, two counts of predatory sexual assault, and one count of rape in the third degree. He has maintained his innocence since the very beginning and faces a maximum sentence of life in prison.