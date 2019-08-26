Image: AP

A quick check-in with Harvey Weinstein: Three weeks before his criminal trial is scheduled to begin, he’s back in court today on a new indictment.

The Guardian explained that the indictment (which hasn’t been made public) reportedly involves Sopranos star Annabella Sciorra, and it’s most likely about getting her testimony added to the trial, rather than adding another charge:

Weinstein has already been charged with two counts of predatory sexual assault, one count of criminal sexual act in the first degree, one count of first-degree rape and one count of third-degree rape. With the start of his trial less than three weeks away, it is likely that rather than add an additional charge, which could delay proceedings, prosecutors will ask for Sciorra’s testimony to be included, in attempt to establish a pattern of criminal behaviour.

No word yet on Weinstein has managed to get his case moved out of Manhattan:



In a court filing last week, attorneys said: “It is safe to say that New York City is the least likely place on earth where Mr Weinstein could receive a fair trial, where jurors could hear evidence, deliberate, and render a verdict in an atmosphere free of intimidation from pressure to deliver a result that the politicians, the activists, the celebrities and the media demand.”

Pretty sure they’ve heard of Weinstein everywhere else, too, at this point.

Update: Annabella Sciorra will testify against Weinstein in his upcoming trial. The Times reported: