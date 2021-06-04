Happy Friday, Here Are Some Great Pics of Tessa Thompson Chilling

Happy Friday, Here Are Some Great Pics of Tessa Thompson Chilling

joansummers
Joan Summers
Illustration for article titled Happy Friday, Here Are Some Great Pics of Tessa Thompson Chilling
Image: Ulices Ramales (Backgrid)

Tessa Thompson, as I noted previously, seems to be having the best summer of her life. So am I, in a way, looking at pictures of Thompson literally just chilling at Frenchette French in New York City.

Paparazzi snapped pics of international makeout superstar Thompson with a friend at the trendy NYC bistro. She drank a martini, in a trendy pair of sunglasses, a loosely buttoned dress, and an effortless amount of jewelry. Her vibe, as it were, was the very definition of chic and cool and interesting. I mean, just look at her, grinning for no particular reason—except for all the cameras around. Don’t you want to be her? I do.

Friday is here also, and Thompson’s entire aura seems a perfect rubric for how I’d like to spend the weekend: outdoors, with a bottle of too-expensive sparkling water, perched up in a booth at WeHo Bistro, my new weekend hang both for star-watching and the very good waffles.

Friday!!! I can’t believe it’s Friday. What a long fucking week this was.

Friday! Friday! Got to get down on Friday!

Illustration for article titled Happy Friday, Here Are Some Great Pics of Tessa Thompson Chilling
Image: Ulices Ramales (Backgrid)

Tessa, what’s got you in such a good mood?

God, this looks so cool.

Illustration for article titled Happy Friday, Here Are Some Great Pics of Tessa Thompson Chilling
Image: Ulices Ramales (Backgrid)

I don’t mean to be shallow but Tessa Thompson is like... incredibly cool.

I don’t drink but maybe I will have some sparkling water on the rocks.

Illustration for article titled Happy Friday, Here Are Some Great Pics of Tessa Thompson Chilling
Image: Ulices Ramales (Backgrid)

“Excuse me sir, bring me your finest bottle of Pellegrino... on the rocks.”

Sometimes when I’m thinking about how it’s Friday I remember it’s also going to be Monday.

Illustration for article titled Happy Friday, Here Are Some Great Pics of Tessa Thompson Chilling
Image: Ulices Ramales (Backgrid)

Who cares!!! For now, it’s Friday.

