Keanu Reeves, America’s and Winona Ryder’s once-and-future husband, turns 54 today. A very happy birthday to Keanu Reeves.

Some fun facts: he was born in Beirut, he is a Canadian citizen, he acts because he feels like it, he is a Virgo but his moon sign is Cancer, and he has impeccable taste when it comes to crafting casual four-course meals in autumn. In a movie, he tried to avenge his dog. He (rightfully) believes in ghosts. And without Keanu Reeves, I am certain we would never have the Fast and the Furious franchise, whose source material Reeves so skillfully helmed.

Keanu is a net positive.

Happy birthday to Keanu.