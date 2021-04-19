Happy Birthday Suri Cruise and Also Time Isn't Real

Screenshot : Instagram

This floored me: Suri Cruise is 15 today? If the tabloids were to be believed, this kid has been four years old since, well... forever.

Mom Katie Holmes shared some pics on Instagram of her daughter with Tom Cruise, writing: “Happy 15th Birthday Sweetheart! I love you!!!!!!!! ❤️💕😘 I can’t believe you are already 15!” Neither can we, Katie!

If anyone is particularly interested in just how many celebrities echoed the birthday wishes, head right on over to Katie’s Instagram comments. There’s enough to occupy the afternoon with, I bet.



Page Six reports that Maluma and Kim Kardashian are not dating and probably not hanging out either, despite “reports” the two were seen at t he Goodtime Hotel in Miami Friday. Sources said they were “happy to see each other” and the “interaction” was “friendly.”

Another tipster claimed : “They are just friends and have lots of mutual friends in common. It’s nothing romantic.” Sure, I guess I can cross this totally innocuous bundle of nothing off my checklist for the day. [Page Six]



Every picture of Dorit Kemsley is a picture of a new Dorit Kemsley.



Here’s what Madonna is up to .



