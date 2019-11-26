Happy 80th Birthday, Tina Turner!

We don’t technically have royalty here in the United States, but if we did, I can only imagine Tina Turner would have earned the title of “Dame” by now. (Turner has been a Swiss citizen for the last few years , but as I’m not sure how royalty works over there, let’s forget that particular fact for the benefit of this blo g post .) Official title or no official title, I invite you all to join me in wishing “Dame” Tina Turner a very happy 80th birthday.

Turner, like all generous Sagittariuse s , thanked her fans in a Twitter video:

“Yes, I’m 80,” she said. “How did I think I would be at 80? Not like this. How is this? Well, I look great, I feel good, I’ve gone through some very serious sicknesses that I’m overcoming. So it’s like having a second chance at life. I’m happy to be an 80-year-old woman.”

Turner’s had a couple of health setbacks over the last few years, having suffered a stroke in 2013 and intestinal cancer a few years later. Still, she does look great, and seems to be thriving, as she should be . So, again, happy birthday, Tina, and may your day be filled with joy and song. [People]

I can’t help but think the Royals are on an upbeat media blitz in an effort to overshadow all the news surrounding Prince Andrew’s apparent relationship with Jeffrey Epstein. Consider, for instance, this nugget out of Buckingham Palace, re: Prince George and Princess Charlotte’s swim lessons.

People reports that Prince William discussed his children’s swimming skills with Eileen Fenton—who, in 1950, became the first woman to finish the Cross Channel Swimming Race—at an event honoring her achievements. “He said that he and his wife make sure the children can swim and they all go and they swim quite well,” Fenton told reporters. “I can remember seeing when the Queen was young and her sister Princess Margaret— we used to see them swimming in pictures. He said the whole family have done it.”

Congratulations to George and Charlotte, who I am sure do a very adorable doggie paddle, and congratulations to the Royals’ PR people for getting this very important story out there . [People]

Wendy Williams would like everyone to know that she is not boning Robyn Crawford, despite, I guess, some rumors that she might be?

Per E! Online, if we must :

“In between commercials I go on the googler-schmoogler and I go to Radar Online—speaking of how you doing—and I see that Rob Shuter, Norman, did you see that? He’s insinuating that something romantical is going on between me and Robyn Crawford,” she shared. “Look Mr. short arms, friend of the show though, I am no lesbian. I like women for friendship. I like men and I like the D.”

Sexuality exists on a spectrum, Wendy! [E! Online]