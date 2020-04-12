Happy 104th Birthday to Beverly Cleary, Patron Saint of Overly Imaginative Children

Cleary, second from right, receiving the National Medal of the Arts in 2003. Image : via Getty

Beverly Clear y, b eloved children’s book author and creator of the one-and-only Ramona Quimby, turns 104 today!

Since 1950, Cleary’s managed to enrapture generations of children with her vast collection of books, including the immensely popular Ramona series , along with books about He nr y Huggins (a Ramona contemporary), The Mouse and the Motorcycle, Runaway Ralph, Dear Mr. Henshaw, Muggie Maggie, Ellen Tebbits, etc. etc. etc.. Cleary even won a coveted Newbery Medal for Dear Mr. Henshaw, and got two Newbery Honor notations for Ramona and Her Father and Ramona Quimby, Age 8.

Like a lot of little girls struggling to “behave ”— whatever that means—I long identified with Ramona. L ike her, I was a small hellion with an overactive imagination, a bad temper, and a predilection for getting in trouble at school. I memorized every puddle she jumped in on Klickitat Street, pored over every spat she had with Susan with the boing-boing curls, and cringed each time she embarrassed herself at school. It’s been years since I read any of these books, and I remember them vividly. I am 30 years old now, and yet I still well up at the image of Mrs. Quimby offering to help pack Ramona a bag to run away at the end of Ramona and Her Mother.

And yet, I have one quibble, which I may as well share now. As is the case with Ramona’s family (or was, until new baby Roberta came along in Ramona Forever), I am one of two sisters. But unlike Ramona, I’m the eldest, which makes me a Beezus. This is unfortunate, because Beezus is an absolute drip, hence, I assume, why she only got to be the lead in one Ramona book (Beezus and Ramona), before Cleary pivoted to Ramona full-time. Beezus is studious, boring, and unimaginative , and her greatest childhood joy was portraying the Virgin Mary in a nativity play. Her mother calls her “responsible” and “sensible.” This depiction is a smear against first-born children, and I will not stand for it .

Despite this lifelong outrage , Beverly Cleary owns. Happy birthday, my lady .