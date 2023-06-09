Trailer | It’s Pablo-matic: Pablo Picasso According to Hannah Gadsby

Picasso was problematic, sure. His legacy is huge, yes. Women artists exist, of course. But it felt like the curators added those three truths together hoping some sort of revelation would be uncovered when it all got boiled down. And while there’s certainly a morsel of meaning to extract, overall the finished product is flavorless.

Advertisement

It even took me a while to track down within the exhibit’s supplementary wall text what it was that made Picasso so bad. “What is it that he did?” I felt prompted to ask, which reminded me of the frustrating ways so many of us learn about bad men through backchannels and whisper networks. But that, I imagine, was not the intention.

The reflex I most experienced throughout the exhibit was that of eye rolls at Gadsby’s accompanying quips to the artwork. Half jokes like, “Worst. Hemorrhoid. Ever.” And, “When the vagina dentata subtext becomes text.” Nonsensical and lazy, the decision to include these next to some of Picasso’s sketches made me question how seriously Gadsby was taking feminist artists’ ambition to step out of Picasso’s shadow. It’s like, should we care about this guy’s impact or not? The show couldn’t decide.

Advertisement

What was actually hilarious were the meta-performances surrounding me at the exhibit when I visited Thursday. An older man with a sweater tied around his waist started loudly complaining about the aimlessness of cancel culture the moment he walked through the doors. “Should we cancel Ancient Romans because they had slaves?” he asked the woman beside him. She did not engage. Another woman, again very loudly, was praising a recent New York Times opinion piece on education reform, while yet another explained the testing paths of New York City students for getting into high school. It was a lot of showboating about recycled opinions that had long ago lost their potency. “And?” I wanted to follow up with all of these people—to engage in some illuminating back and forth about their angers and frustrations.

Advertisement

The curators of “It’s Pablo-matic” have been receptive to the backlash, saying it is igniting an important debate over the artist. But I don’t think Picasso’s legacy is what’s up for debate among their critics. Rather, it’s whether or not enough care was taken in gathering women artists in his shadow to demonstrate how big it could be cast. That being said, I’ve been known to pay the price of admission to be a hater.

As I was exiting the show, I saw a man holding a baby in front of Nina Chanel Abney’s painting “Forbidden Fruit.” In a toddler’s voice he jokingly asked, “Can you sepa-wate the aht fwom the awtist?” Gadsby’s exhibit felt only slightly more nuanced than what I imagine would have come out of that conversation.