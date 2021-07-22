Halsey's Relationship With the Press Going Straight to the Graveyard After Being Misgendered

Singer and new parent Halsey found some time during her child’s nap time on Wednesday to let Allure know exactly how they felt about a recent cover story and interview featuring the artist. According to E!, the since-deleted tweets railed against the outlet for only using “she” to refer to Halsey throughout the piece despite being told by the star that they identify as shey/they; as she said on social media in March, they prefer to be addressed with both pronouns. “First your writer made a focal point in my cover story my pronouns and you guys deliberately disrespected them by not using them in the article,” Halsey reportedly wrote.
The Allure piece was a lengthy feature on Halsey’s experience with pregnancy and their journey to stardom in the lead-up to the release of Halsey’s next album, If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power. The story was published on July 13 and by the following day, Allure had acknowledged their mistake and stated the piece would be re-edited to include both of Halsey’s pronouns. The changes are now present in the piece, however, there appears to be no note highlighting that a correction had been made from the original version.
But it seems none of that matters now, as Halsey claimed she wouldn’t be doing any more press, tweeting, “#NoMorePress goodbye.”
DISCUSSION
This is confusing. Halsey wants both pronouns at the same time? The backslash typically indicates “or” so if it’s she/they (ie she or they), what’s the issue?