Halsey Explains How Being White-Passing Shapes Her Language

Halsey, who is biracial, had some words for a Twitter user who wrote in a since-deleted tweet that she “never claims her Black side.”



Halsey has spoken about passing as white before. In a 2017 interview with Playboy, she said,

“I’m white-passing. I’ve accepted that about myself and have never tried to control anything about black culture that’s not mine,” she said, telling the outlet that she still strongly identifies as a black woman. “I look like a white girl, but I don’t feel like one. I’m a black woman,” the singer explained. “So it’s been weird navigating that. When I was growing up I didn’t know if I was supposed to love TLC or Britney.”

Meanwhile, she’s been posting on social media about the rallies she’s attended, at one of which she was shot at by police with rubber bullets.

“It’s easy from the comfort of your home to watch looting and rioting on television and condone the violent measures being taken by forces,” she wrote. “But what you don’t see is innocent peaceful protestors being shot at and tear gassed and physically assaulted relentlessly.”

Eve called the discussions she’s been having of late with her white husband, Maximillion Cooper “some of the most difficult and uncomfortable conversations” they’ve ever had. As she said on Tuesday’s episode of The Talk,



“But, at the same time, it’s a beautiful thing, because … I don’t know his life through his eyes. He doesn’t know my life through my eyes,” she shared. “All he can do is try to understand and try to ask the questions, and he wants to understand, and that’s what the nation—that’s what the world—has to do.”

“It’s gonna be uncomfortable. Yeah, it’s going to be uncomfortable! But we have to be okay with being uncomfortable so that we can get to a solution,” she said.

Besides his actual presence at Tuesday’s protest in Los Angeles, the best thing about this is how easily identifiable Harry Styles is even with his face covered. Who else’s hair could that possibly be?



