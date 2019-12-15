Hallmark Bans, Unbans Ad With Kissing Brides

Last week, the Hallmark Channel banned the above Zola ad, after the notorious anti-fun group One Million Moms freaked out because it featured a same-sex marriage and kissing brides . It was an extremely stupid move on Hallmark’s part, so much so that on Sunday, the channel announced they’d reinstate the ad. A sad day for the no-fun Moms.

Variety reports that though Hallmark vowed to reject the Zola ad after the One Million Moms group started circulating a petition asking them to do so, it seems they’ve once again reversed course. Though the channel initially claimed they were banning the ad to avoid controversy, it sparked a real Streisand effect, with celebrities and non-celebrities rightfully threatening to boycott Hallmark during its very special Hallmark Christmas Special season. Saturday Night Live even mocked the move in a sketch this weekend.

Advertisement

Action works! The ads will run, Hallmark says, and they are very sorry.

Per Variety:

“The Hallmark Channel will be reaching out to Zola to reestablish our partnership and reinstate the commercials,” said Mike Perry, president and CEO of Hallmark Cards, which controls Crown Media Networks, the parent company of Hallmark Channel, in a prepared statement. “Across our brand, we will continue to look for ways to be more inclusive and celebrate our differences.” He acknowledged the ban had caused “hurt and disappointment.”

Love (and advertising) wins, Bad Moms lose.