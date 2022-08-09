While a bride’s dress is often the focal point of her big day, Real Housewives of New Jersey’s Teresa Giudice had something even better—and bigger—in mind. On August 6, the reality TV star walked down the aisle to tie the knot with Luis “Louie” Ruelas balancing a $10,000 masterpiece on her head, locked in with a bejeweled crown.



Stylist Lucia Casazza, who has been styling the RHONJ’s star hair since the show’s third season in 2011, reported that the hairdo itself “cost more than $7,000, not including the nearly $2,500 styling” according to E! News. And like the old saying goes, it takes a village to build a hairdo: In total, the ensemble comprised of “seven bundles of keratin fusion extensions, one pack of clips, more than 1,500 bobby pins, and three pieces of mesh brought together and stitched to create the insert for the volume.”

We’re stunned, to say the least, and calculating all of the things that we could buy with $10,000. But Giudice’s eighth wonder of the world ‘do also inspired us to dig into the architectural marvels of big hair. Just like houses, some are tasteful works of art, some are run down shacks, some are tacky McMansions... and yes, some even deserve their own zip codes.