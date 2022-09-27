In 2022, we are still, somehow, talking about Jelena (the popular name for Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez’s very dead romance.) On Monday, Call Her Daddy dropped an eyebrow-raising teaser clip of Alex Cooper’s upcoming interview with Hailey Bieber, which will be released Wednesday.



In the clip, Cooper asks Hailey point-blank if she was “ever with Justin romantically at the same time as [Gomez].” Hailey responds, “This is so crazy, I’ve literally never talked about this ever. A lot of the hate and perpetuation comes from, like, ‘Oh you stole him.’” In a separate clip, Hailey says, “It’s about people knowing the truth, because there’s a truth.”

The world, on the edge of its seat, now awaits her answer.

Earlier in the teaser, Cooper asked, “How has being married to someone with that level of fame impacted your identity?” Hailey replied, “Where do I start?” The interview comes about a year after Cooper appeared on Hailey’s YouTube channel to inexplicably snack on bagels and play Heads Up in Hailey’s bathroom.

Rumors have indeed swirled for years about the possible overlap between Justin’s relationships with Gomez and Hailey—particularly among Gomez stans, who have long found it suspect that just two months after Gomez and Justin broke up for a final time in March or April of 2018, he announced his engagement to Hailey in June. Hailey’s comments in 2020 stoked further speculation: “People don’t know, too, we had been talking for a while before we got back together,” Hailey told Ashley Graham on her podcast, Pretty Big Deal. “Contrary to popular belief, he had been single for a while and I had been single and we were kind of just trying to figure life out.” Innnteresting…

In April, Hailey posted a TikTok appearing to address Gomez fans who constantly comment on her posts. “Leave me alone at this point. I’m minding my business. I don’t do anything. I don’t say anything. Leave me alone, please,” she said. “Enough time has gone by where it’s valid to leave me alone. I beg of you, truly. That’s my only request. Leave me alone. Be miserable somewhere else, please.” Fans, at the time, had taken particular issue with Hailey posting a TikTok of herself lip-syncing to Justin’s 2009 song “One Time,” rumored to be about Gomez. Bieber once called a Gomez fan “a sad excuse for a human,” after the fan taunted him and Hailey in the comments section of a 2020 Instagram Live.

Gomez and Justin dated on and off for about eight years starting in 2010. But over the course of those eight years, while they were “off,” both pop icons dated plenty of other people. Gomez, to her credit, bagged stars like Zedd, Orlando Bloom, and The Weeknd (and allegedly Chris Evans!); and before rekindling their romance and getting engaged in 2018, Justin and Hailey were first linked in 2014.

Perhaps the most interesting aspect of Hailey’s forthcoming interview with Cooper is the timing of it all—it’s been years and years of acrimony between Gomez stans and Jailey shippers (who can forget when throngs of fans chanted “Selena! Selena!” upon Hailey and Justin’s arrival at the Met Gala in 2021?). But Gomez recently announced her forthcoming AppleTV+ documentary My Mind & Me, to be released on Nov. 4, and fans are speculating that Hailey’s interview is something akin to damage control, or an attempt to distract from a documentary that might not be flattering to Justin and Hailey. (The interview, of course, could also just be promotion for Hailey’s new skincare line Rhode—god knows she might need it with fierce new competitors like Brad Pitt’s genderless skincare line!)

Fans certainly have good reason to suspect Gomez might not exactly have great things to say about Justin, if she ends up mentioning him at all. In one of her most candid interviews about her love life to date, Gomez called her relationships “cursed” in 2021. “I think most of my experiences in relationships have been cursed,” she told Vogue Australia. “I’ve been way too young to be exposed to certain things when I was in relationships. I guess I needed to find what was that word for me, because I felt so less than in past relationships, and never really felt equal.” Fans immediately speculated the quote was in reference to her relationship with Justin.

At the time, ahead of the release of her album Rare, Gomez told the magazine her “best stuff is happening now,” and alluded to her song “Lose You to Love Me” which is widely believed to be a break-up anthem about her relationship with Justin. “The greatest thing ever in my music was ‘Lose You to Love Me,’” she said. “I remember I had a moment where I couldn’t believe it, because the first and second day, the reactions were crazy, and I remember I smiled and I was like, ‘That’s why it’s worth it. All of these years of confusion and being in love, and all of this stuff… and it was finally a clean slate.’ And it wasn’t even because everyone liked it; it was just a realization of why I went through everything I went through.”

With “Lose You to Love Me,” it seems Gomez said her peace about her relationship with Justin—and on Wednesday, Hailey will (hopefully!) say hers on Call Her Daddy.