Gwyneth Paltrow to Her Haters: 'That's About You'

I’m not at all surprised that Gwyneth Paltrow is unconcerned about her haters. Why would she be? We are but the trifling haggises nipping at her ankles.



In an interview with Town & Country, Paltrow coolly explains why she doesn’t need my approval, or yours:

“The people who are triggered by me—‘I don’t like her because she is pretty and she has money’—it’s because they haven’t given themselves permission to be exactly who they are,” she says. Goop is about allowing its fans to “ask whatever question they want, to live their lives exactly the way they want to live them, to be empowered to have difficult conversations and to be direct,” Paltrow says. And that—more than cashew dip or infrared saunas—is why the criticism doesn’t bother her. “It doesn’t mean anything to me, because it’s not about me,” she says with a smile. “It’s about what I represent, and that’s about you.”

I think it’s more that Paltrow earnestly peddles exorbitantly priced pseudo-science, but again, she doesn’t care what I think:

She understands that people think she’s naive or lacking in self-awareness because she’s a devotee of so many modalities. “You can keep resisting it, but I’m on the right side of this,” she says. “I’m watching the market. I’m watching what’s happening. I think what this wellness movement is really about is listening to yourself, tuning into what interests you, and trying things. Find what makes you feel better and go from there.”

She also believes that the heat she takes is based on our inability to consider that she might contain multitudes.

“What’s silently incendiary is we’re all saying we are more than one thing. Why can’t I get acupuncture and read a scientific paper? I can be intellectual, I can be sexual, I can be maternal, I can be all of these things.”

Please stop trying to put Gwyneth in a box! Unless it’s filled with infrared lights, in which case that’s okay!