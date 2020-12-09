Gwyneth Paltrow Says Harvey Weinstein Is One Reason She Left Acting

Image : Getty

Gwyneth Paltrow cited Harvey Weinstein as one of the contributing factors that caused her to move away from acting, she said during an interview with SiriusXM’s Bruce Bozzi, referring to him as “a rough boss.”



Advertisement

Acting lost its shine for her, she said, in part because of the intense public scrutiny, and in part because she’s a homebody who doesn’t “ want to be alone in a hotel room in Budapest for six weeks,” she said. But also:

She added, “So if you compound those things with the fact that like, you know, to be totally candid, I had a really rough boss for most of my movie career at Miramax… So you’re like, ‘I don’t know if this is really my calling.’ So I’m still trying to parse out what came from what, and you know, where, how my life changed course. But I think that stew is a big piece of it.”

Advertisement

Paltrow was one of the many, many actors who came forward about Weinstein’s behavior toward her; i n her case, it was when she was 22 and starring in Emma. Weinstein tried to coerce a massage from her in his hotel room, which she refused. Brad Pitt supposedly interceded on her behalf, according to The New York Times, and even Pitt feared he’d be fired after speaking to Weinstein about his behavior. [Just Jared]

One of the better conspiracy theories of the last few years is that Beyoncé kidnapped Sia and locked her in her basement, forcing her to churn out songs. Beyond that it started in Brazil, the theory’s origins are murky, though it’s been posited that it might have come from a Billboard article in which Sia calls collaborating with Beyoncé “like a writing camp.” The leap from “writing camp” to “ song hostage” seems like a big one, but with memes like these, who cares!



Anyway, the rumors are true.

Advertisement

Note, however, that Sia says “live,” not “am trapped ” or any other language that implies she’s there involuntarily. So glad to hear they’ve found an arrangement that works for them!

George Clooney was hospitalized with pancreatitis after he quickly dropped 28 pounds for his role in The Midnight Sky, in which he plays an astronomer who survives “an apocalyptic event.” He’s fine now, don’t worry. The better part is about his beard. As Clooney told the Mirror:

“I grew a big ugly beard and my son loved it because he’d hide things in it which I wouldn’t know about until I got to work and I’d be like, ‘Oh, there’s a popsicle stuck in my beard. But my wife and daughter were really happy when it came off because it was very hard to find a face underneath all that mess.”

Advertisement

I am sure the good people in the costume department had a splendid time trying to wash that out! [The Mirror]

Tarek El Moussa has beef with Christine Quinn. [ Us Weekly