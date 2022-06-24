This morning, the Supreme Court ruled 6-3 in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, effectively overturning Roe v. Wade—the landmark 1973 decision that legalized abortion in the U.S.



The only thing more terrifying than a reality that doesn’t allow access to legal abortion is celebrities and Hollywood elites—who, make no mistake, will not be affected by such a ruling—weighing in on it. While I can co-sign a few (my allegiance is forever with Danny DeVito, the supreme leader of short kings everywhere) some are fairly tone-deaf but many are also fairly agreeable.

Here’s a compilation of responses to the fall of Roe that run the gamut from very on-brand to slightly insulting to genuinely passionate.