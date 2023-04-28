Guess the Iconic Met Gala Dress Based Off These Haikus

Met Gala Monday is upon us—and while we wait for a new dump of photos of rich celebrities wearing giant expensive gowns to raise money for a fancy museum, we must settle for reminiscing on old photos of rich celebrities wearing giant expensive gowns.

You’ve seen them all, we’ve seen them all: Rihanna in the massive, fur-trimmed, embroidered yellow cape; Cher in the bedazzled and befeathered nearly-naked gown; Lady Gaga’s black and bright pink 16-minute entrance; Kim Kardashian as couch; Kim Kardashian as dementor; Kim Kardashian as destroyer of American history. But how well do you really know these images? And, more importantly, can you identify them by reading a 17-syllable poem, otherwise known as a haiku?

If you said “Yeah, I think I can,” then it’s your lucky day, my friend. We’ve rounded up a bunch of the Met Gala’s best, most memorable, and most questionable looks and written a bunch of haikus to go with them. Enjoy.