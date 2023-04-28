Guess the Iconic Met Gala Dress Based Off These Haikus

Fashion

Guess the Iconic Met Gala Dress Based Off These Haikus

You've seen all the dresses, we've seen all the dresses, but how well do you really know the dresses? Let's find out.

By
Lauren Tousignant
Photo: Getty Images

Met Gala Monday is upon us—and while we wait for a new dump of photos of rich celebrities wearing giant expensive gowns to raise money for a fancy museum, we must settle for reminiscing on old photos of rich celebrities wearing giant expensive gowns.

You’ve seen them all, we’ve seen them all: Rihanna in the massive, fur-trimmed, embroidered yellow cape; Cher in the bedazzled and befeathered nearly-naked gown; Lady Gaga’s black and bright pink 16-minute entrance; Kim Kardashian as couch; Kim Kardashian as dementor; Kim Kardashian as destroyer of American history. But how well do you really know these images? And, more importantly, can you identify them by reading a 17-syllable poem, otherwise known as a haiku?

If you said “Yeah, I think I can,” then it’s your lucky day, my friend. We’ve rounded up a bunch of the Met Gala’s best, most memorable, and most questionable looks and written a bunch of haikus to go with them. Enjoy.

Haiku #1

Haiku #1

OK Body Rock

Two Big Thumbs All the way UP

I like it Bunny

Cardi B

Cardi B

Photo: Getty Images

Cardi wore this insane Thom Brown gown to the 2019 Met Gala, themed “Camp: Notes on Fashion.”

Haiku #2

Haiku #2

Galliano gown

Except it’s not, but it’s bright!

And not bananas

Gwen Stefani

Gwen Stefani

Photo: Getty Images

Gwenny wore Vera Wang to the 2022 Met Gala, “In America: An Anthology of Fashion.”

Haiku #3

Haiku #3

LOL why what?

No billboards necessary

But happy for her

Frances McDormand

Frances McDormand

Photo: Getty Images

Frances wore Valentino to the 2018 Met Gala, “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination.”

Haiku #4

Haiku #4

You need to calm down

I would never tell her that

Queen of Yale alum?

Lupita Nyong’o

Lupita Nyong’o

Photo: Getty Images

The Yale Drama School 2012 graduate wore Versace to the 2019 Met Gala, “Camp: Notes on Fashion.”

Haiku #5

Haiku #5

Don’t wanna’ say it

Really, really don’t want to

Don’t like a gold rush!!!!!!﻿

Karlie Kloss

Karlie Kloss

Photo: Getty Images

Karlie wore Oscar de la Renta to the 2014 Met Gala, “Charles James: Beyond Fashion.”

Haiku #6

Haiku #6

Everything that this

woman does you could say is

Euphoric, wink wink!

Zendaya

Zendaya

Photo: Getty Images

Zendaya wore Dolce & Gabbana to the 2017 Met Gala, “Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between.”

Haiku #7

Haiku #7

It’s a Met story

and baby I am crazy

in love with this dress

Beyoncé

Beyoncé

Photo: Getty Images

Bey wore Givenchy to the 2012 Met Gala, “Schiaparelli And Prada: Impossible Conversations.”

Haiku #8

Haiku #8

This is such a great

education in how to

wear hot pink! British.

Carey Mulligan

Carey Mulligan

Photo: Getty Images

Carey wore Valentino to the 2021 Met Gala, “America: A Lexicon Of Fashion.”

Haiku #9

Haiku #9

Good 4 u, you look

happy and healthy, this one

is prob obvious

Olivia Rodrigo

Olivia Rodrigo

Photo: Getty Images

Olivia wore Versace to the 2022 Met Gala, “In America: An Anthology of Fashion.”

Haiku #10

Haiku #10

This former Met host

has a big Reputation

and loves traffic lights

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift

Photo: Getty Images

Tay wore J. Mendel to the 2013 Met Gala, “PUNK: Chaos To Couture.”

Haiku #11

Haiku #11

This look finally

answers the question, “Is two

better than one?” No.

Jared Leto

Jared Leto

Photo: Getty Images

Leto (and Leto?) wore Alessandro Michele for Gucci to the 2019 Met Gala, “Camp: Notes on Fashion.”

Haiku #12

Haiku #12

We come to these slide

shows for magic. We love to

cry and to care. Right?

Nicole Kidman

Nicole Kidman

Photo: Getty Images

Nicole wore Alexander McQueen to the 2016 Met Gala, “Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology.”

Haiku #13

Haiku #13

The one secret to

getting what you want in life

is to be born her!

Gisele Bündchen

Gisele Bündchen

Photo: Getty Images

Gisele wore Alexander McQueen to the 2011 Met Gala, “Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty.”

Haiku #14

Haiku #14

No fireworks here,

just a giant chandelier

No, literally

Katy Perry

Katy Perry

Photo: Getty Images

Katy wore Jeremy Scott to the 2019 Met Gala, “Camp: Notes on Fashion.”

Haiku #15

Haiku #15

She looks exactly

like someone who would suck their

partner’s blood. No notes

Meghan Fox

Meghan Fox

Photo: Getty Images

Fox wore Dundas to the 2021 Met Gala, “America: A Lexicon Of Fashion.”

Haiku #16

Haiku #16

WTF is this?

The last person you’d expect

to not pull it off

Anna Wintour

Anna Wintour

Photo: Getty Images

Anna wore Christian Dior Haute Couture to the 2004 Met Gala, “Dangerous Liaisons: Fashion And Furniture In The 18th Century.”

Haiku #17

Haiku #17

Learning now that my

love lies inside this gown and

nowhere else, sorry

Normani

Normani

Photo: Getty Images

Normani wore Valentino to the 2021 Met Gala, “America: A Lexicon Of Fashion.”

Haiku #18

Haiku #18

Everyone says wow!

She might as well be Met Queen

Second song, Midnights

Blake Lively

Blake Lively

Photo: Getty Images

Blake wore Atelier Versace to the 2018 Met Gala, “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination.”

Haiku #19

Haiku #19

Birds of a feather

get cosmetic surgery

together. JK!

Kylie and Kendall Jenner

Kylie and Kendall Jenner

Photo: Getty Images

The Jenner sisters wore Versace to the 2019 Met Gala, “Camp: Notes on Fashion.”

Haiku #19

Haiku #19

Color me fooled by

the rocks that she got but wow

Don’t spill the Dunkin’

Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez

Photo: Getty Images

J.Lo wore Zuhair Murad to the 2010 Met Gala, “American Woman: Fashioning A National Identity.”

Haiku #20

Haiku #20

If you have been here

before, you know, this goddess

always murders me

Jodie Turner-Smith

Jodie Turner-Smith

Photo: Getty Images

The most jaw-dropping human in the world wore Gucci to the 2022 Met Gala, “In America: An Anthology of Fashion.”

Haiku #21

Haiku #21

This actress said the

Met was “un-fun” and she’s “nev-

-ver going again”

Gwyneth Paltrow

Gwyneth Paltrow

Photo: Getty Images

Paltrow wore Valentino to the “boiling” and “crowded” 2013 Met Gala, “PUNK: Chaos To Couture.” (Spoiler, she went again.)

Haiku #22

Haiku #22

I think that if you

don’t find this the best-ever

look, then you are wrong

Iman

Iman

Photo: Getty Images

Our queen, mother, savior, muse, etc., etc., wore Harris Reed to the 2021 Met Gala, “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.”

Haiku #23

Haiku #23

It is a little

bit disturbia that she

really did wear this

Rihanna

Rihanna

Photo: Getty Images

Our best bad girl wore Dolce & Gabbana to the 2009 Met Gala, “The Model as a Muse.”

Haiku #24

Haiku #24

Many might say that

her sis is Met’s best, but she

is way more daring!

Solange

Solange

Image: Getty Images

Solange wore Giles Deacon to the 2015 Met Gala, “China: Through the Looking Glass.”

Haiku #25

Haiku #25

You definitely

still don’t know how to say this

little woman’s name

Saoirse Ronan

Saoirse Ronan

Photo: Getty Images

Saoirse wore Gucci to the 2019 Met Gala, “Camp: Notes on Fashion.”

Haiku #26

Haiku #26

I couldn’t help but

wonder if this is her most

underrated look

Sarah Jessica Parker

Sarah Jessica Parker

Photo: Getty Images

Carrie wore Halston to the 2010 Met Gala, “American Woman: Fashioning a National Identity.”

Haiku #27

Haiku #27

A little bit of

magic might have spiced this up

but we love a choice

Emma Watson

Emma Watson

Photo: Getty Images

Hermione wore Calvin Klein to the 2016 Met Gala, “Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology.”

Haiku #28

Haiku #28

LMAO, it’s

crazy how different the

Met once was. Plant fur.

Kate Moss

Kate Moss

Photo: Getty Images

Moss? Plant fur? Get it? Great, the supermodel wore Calvin Klein to the 1995 (Anna Wintour’s first year hosting!) Met Gala, the theme was simply “Haute Couture.”

Haiku #29

Haiku #29

This dress is dressing

Opposite of super bad

Her best look ever?

Emma Stone

Emma Stone

Photo: Getty Images

Stone wore Thakoon to the 2014 Met Gala, “Charles James: Beyond Fashion.”

Haiku #30

Haiku #30

This good as hell look

came with a show, and we are

all better for it

Lizzo

Lizzo

Photo: Getty Images

Lizzo wore Thom Browne to the 2022 Met Gala, “In America: An Anthology of Fashion.”

