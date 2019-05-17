Image: Getty

Grumpy Cat—the 7-year-old, perpetually pouty feline from the internet—has died. Her owners announced the news on Twitter with the caption, “Some days are grumpier than others...” and I am strangely emotional?

Her family announced in the statement that she “encountered complications from a recent urinary tract infection that unfortunately became too tough for her to overcome” but “passed away peacefully.”

For the sake of disclosure: five years ago I attended Grumpy Cat’s second-birthday party, and she was in full spirits (as much as that adorable mug allowed her to be.) I will remember it forever. RIP to a real one.