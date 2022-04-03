The 2022 Grammy Awards, the last major show of this year’s awards season, is finally upon us. My expectations for clashing patterns and poor taste are about as high for this red carpet as they are for the clashing celebrity personalities onstage! As they say, the best revenge is to look way hotter than your nemesis at the Grammys (They say that, right?).



In the past, the Grammys have given us iconic moments like Dolly Parton’s sparkly pink jumpsuit, Michael Jackson’s military jacket, THE Jennifer Lopez Versace gown that literally prompted Google Photos to exist, Lady Gaga’s celestial Armani Privé moment, and so, so much more. This year, I really wanted a 2022 meat dress moment a la Lady Gaga at the 2010 MTV Video Music Awards. I wanted scandal, chaos, and controversy over some celebrity’s look and, for the love of god, not for any sort of unexpected mid-show guffaw.

We didn’t get a meat dress, but here are some looks I’m just as jazzed about: