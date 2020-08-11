Governors Reach Across the Aisle to Agree the Entire Country Is Fucked

Image : Alex Wong ( Getty Images )

Governors far and wide are staring at their budgeting spreadsheets with unadulterated horror after Trump, the man holding America hostage, signed an order authorizing a $400 a week supplement to unemployment claims after the original $600 a week supplement expired at the end of July. But this act of benevolence in helping taxpayers not starve to death disguised just a tiny, tiny loophole: Individual states are on the hook for $100 of the supplement.

The New York Times reported that this could cost states billions of dollars, with the potential cost for New York being $4 billion by the end of the year. While Republicans are still pretending this is a good idea on behalf of their orange leader, Governor Asa Hutchinson of Arkansas broke rank to admit, “That’s not ideal.” Governors from Georgia, Virginia, and West Virginia are also concerned about where they will be pulling the money from, but Governor Jim Justice of West Virginia told the Times, “We’re going to pay that.” He also took a moment to call members of Congress “political babies,” or as Ben Shapiro might say, he called them the p-word. [New York Times]

Continuing to spiral deeper and deeper into his obsession with the border, Trump is now considering blocking American citizens from re-entering the country if they have the coronavirus. The New York Times got ahold of portions of the proposal, which would “[rely] on existing legal authorities of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to protect the country,” and potentially “block a citizen or legal resident from crossing the border into the United States if an official ‘reasonably believes that the individual either may have been exposed to or is infected with the communicable disease’.”

Based on the current draft, it is unclear how long an American citizen or legal resident would be blocked from entering the country but with the way things work around here, it might be worth it to leave the US and just never ever come back . [New York Times]