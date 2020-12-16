Goodbye to Pete Davidson's Epic Tattoo Collection

Image : Getty

Pete Davidson has long treated his body like a piece of scratch paper, covering its surface with tattoos sprawling, ill-conceived or both. While as a bystander I have enjoyed watching him make choice after choice, I have also wondered whether someone close to him might want to intervene? Right after Hillary Clinton’s face appeared on his leg might have been a good time, I don’t know.



Anyway, Davidson is apparently getting them all removed now . This jarring news comes courtesy of critic Mike McGranaghan, who tweeted a screengrab from a virtual Q&A with the cast of The King of Staten Island from earlier this month. From Us Weekly:

Just attended a virtual Q&A with Judd Apatow and the cast of THE KING OF STATEN ISLAND,” he wrote. “And here’s a scoop: Pete Davidson is in the process of getting all his tattoos removed!” Apparently the reasoning behind the decision is for professional purposes. When one Twitter user responded in disbelief, McGranaghan clarified, “No, it’s real. He even showed his hand, which is already done. He said it takes 3-4 hours in the makeup chair to cover them, so he figured ‘it would be easier to get them burned off.’”

Is “easier” the right word? Davidson has over 100 tattoos. The process of removal is long and painful. Can’t they just be covered over with flesh-colored ink , the way you paint over a wall after a child draws on it? Is this really not a thing? Hurry up, science! [Us Weekly]

Martha Stewart made pot leaf cookies (or in Martha parlance, “cannabis leaf ” cookies), which she lovingly adorned with little dots. Gotta say, it seems like Snoop Dogg has had a really positive influence on this woman’s life.



She neglected to say whether they’ve got any weed in them, so let’s assume they do. Go Martha!

Taylor Swift is a Brazilian soccer team’s mascot? [ The Guardian

is a Brazilian soccer team’s mascot? [ T.I. and Tiny are grandparents. [ AJC