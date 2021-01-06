Goodbye Kelly Loeffler, the Worst Woman in the World

Photo : Jessica McGowan / Stringer ( Getty Images )

The Associated Press is reporting that Raphael Warnock has won the Georgia Senate runoff election, which means that Kelly Loeffler, incumbent Republican Senator from Georgia and arguably the worst woman alive is out of Congress, hopefully for good.

Loeffler was appointed to her seat on the Georgia Senate in January of last year after longtime Senator Johnny Isakson had to vacate his position for health reasons. After beating her Republican challenger Congressman Doug Collins during the November special elections, Loeffler faced off against Warnock in the highly contested January runoff election. But now the votes are in, and that Trump-loving ghoul of a woman is out!

Now that Loeffler is no longer terrorizing the Jezebel staff and the good people of Georgia, it seems only appropriate to try to determine the worst thing she did during her brief time in the Senate. Maybe it was the time she took a selfie with a former Ku Klux Klan leader. Or perhaps it was when she spearheaded a bill to prevent trans women from participating in women’s sports! And of course, we can’t forget all the racism. (So. Much. Racism.) Remember when Loeffler claimed that Black Lives Matter was a Marxist plot to destroy the nuclear family? Hope the memories of all her racisms can keep her warm at night while she does whatever a wealthy Atlanta socialite turned failed conservative politician does with the plenty of free time you get after losing an election.

Advertisement

Reverend Raphael Warnock, a preacher born and raised in Georgia, is making history as the first Black senator ever elected in the state.