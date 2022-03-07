In case you haven’t heard: Fast fashion is out, and slow fashion is in. You can be fly, serve looks, protect the earth, and support fair labor practices and designers of color, all at the same time.

These BIPOC clothing designers and brands are on a mission to provide inclusive and equitable fashion that empowers women and promotes environmental consciousness— the perfect mesh of slow and ethical clothing. Slow fashion, coined by Kate Fletcher, means craftsmanship that considers the processes and resources required to make clothing. By advocating for better-quality garments and valuing fair treatment of people, animals, and the planet, slow fashion helps to reduce industrial water pollution and the 1.3 trillion gallons of water used for textile dyeing each year.

This spring, I want to strut in sustainability and sashay in custom, made-on-demand denim with little-to-no dye. But sustainability goes beyond reducing waste and carbon footprints: It means racial inclusion, pay rate transparency, fair labor practices, livable wages, and size variation and expansion. Revolutionizing the fashion industry into long-lasting fashion brands means catering to all body types and skin tones, while making people of all gender identities and ethnicities feel comfortable and confident in their skin. Meet the brands revolutionizing slow, inclusive fashion.

