Good For Her: Woman Orgasms During Tchaikovsky’s 5th at L.A. Philharmonic

As a woman in her thirties, I know how difficult it can be to balance all that is expected of us: spending quality time with friends, self-care, keeping up with the news, a finger on the pulse of art and culture, a finger on our own pleasure points, etc. Well, over the weekend it seems one woman managed to have it all! During a performance of Tchaikovsky’s 5th at the Los Angeles Philharmonic, many concertgoers reported a woman having a “loud full body orgasm.” Multitasking at its finest, if you ask me.



“Everyone kind of turned to see what was happening,” Molly Grant told the Los Angeles Times. “I saw the girl after it had happened, and I assume that she ... had an orgasm because she was heavily breathing, and her partner was smiling and looking at her — like in an effort to not shame her,” Grant said. “It was quite beautiful.”

Another concertgoer, Magnus Fiennes, tweeted that after the “loud and full body orgasm” the “band politely carried on.”

The philharmonic’s website describes the piece being “presented in a memorable solo by the horn, followed by other appealing woodwind solos.” Solo horn, indeed. An audio recording of the incident has been making the rounds on Twitter, though it’s not entirely clear where the clip originated from.

“I think everyone felt that was a rather lovely expression of somebody who was so transported by the music that it had some kind of effect on them physically or, dare I say, even sexually,” audience member Lukas Burton told the Times.

Personally, classical music can’t bring—or I should say, has never brought—me to climax, but as far as public indecency goes, this seems to be as elegant as it gets. And props to the rest of the audience who seemed to let the moment, excuse me, come and go without much fanfare. A duet to remember, indeed!