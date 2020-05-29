God Loves Duck Dynasty Guy's Secret Child, Too

Illustration : Getty

Vile racist, noted homophobe, and all-around God-fearing Duck Dynasty star Phil Robertson has revealed the existence of a long-lost daughter, the product of an affair Roberston says he had in the ‘70s. A few months ago, Robertson’s son told listeners of the family podcast (?) that sons Jace and Al received a letter from a woman named Phyllis who had done a “DNA search” and thought she might have found her father. A DNA test confirmed a “99.9% match,” according to Al.



“Dad didn’t remember anything, no specifics about it,” said Al. “It was interesting because Mom remembered a lot more than you did,” which checks out, considering Kay Robertson has been married to her husband since 1966. “We know that in all things—in all things, even sin—God works for the good of those who love him who have been called according to his purpose,” Robertson said, quoting the Bible in the grand tradition of men surprised by the consequences of their own actions. The news was inexplicably filed in US Magazine’s “celebrity moms” section.

In other tales of marital strife, as Megan Fox reportedly cavorts around Los Angeles without her wedding ring, details about the actress’s supposedly insensitive treatment of husband and former 90210 star Brian Austin Green have surfaced in Page Six.

While Green has played the impending split as an exercise in public relations, noting on his podcast that “I will always love her and I know she’ll always love me,” sources say the Transformers star nearly abandoned Green when he was bedridden with a mysterious illness some years ago. In 2014, according to people close to the couple, Green came down with a rare brain condition: “He could barely lift his head,” says one. Less than a year later, after she’d traveled to New York for a shoot, Fox allegedly filed for divorce during a time Green has described as “the worst time in my life.” The couple temporarily reconciled, only to have Fox ask for a divorce again this year after nearly a decade together.

In a since-deleted Instagram comment, Khloe Kardashian shared her ultimate beauty tip. “Why do you look so different in all your photos?” a fan asked. “From my weekly face transplant clearly.”:



