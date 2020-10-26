Vote 2020 graphic
Fashion

Glorious Evidence of The Bachelorette's Dale Moss Modeling Costumes for Party City

Maria Sherman
Illustration for article titled Glorious Evidence of iThe Bachelorette/is Dale Moss Modeling Costumes for Party City
Screenshot: Party City (Fair Use)

Clare Crawley’s season of The Bachelorette, filmed in covid-19 quarantine, is off to a bangin’ start: she’s made the men get tested before smooching, she’s made them play strip dodgeball and discover their love language, and she’s already fallen in love with a dude but is continuing on with the show regardless. His name is Dale Moss; the rest of the contestants don’t stand a chance; and once, he was a taco.

According to Page Six, fans of the show discovered that Moss used to model costumes for Party City—with Halloween right around the corner, it was only a matter of time before these ‘stumes made the rounds on Bachelor Nation forums. I’m mostly just happy that this proves he is at least somewhat gainfully employed, and is not just a “former pro football receiver” who retired at 31, as the show made him appear to be. (Honestly, that would be a nice life, but Crawley wants a big, strong, workin’ man.) Anyway, he has apparently posed as a taco (with a matching taco doggy costume, as photographed above), worn an “Adult Superman Muscle Costume - Justice League Part 1,” and an “Adult Roman Centurion Costume.”

Illustration for article titled Glorious Evidence of iThe Bachelorette/is Dale Moss Modeling Costumes for Party City
Screenshot: Party City (Fair Use)
Check it out:

Illustration for article titled Glorious Evidence of iThe Bachelorette/is Dale Moss Modeling Costumes for Party City
Screenshot: Party City (Fair Use)
What does it all mean? If he can play courageous gladiator and heroic superman for America’s largest party retailerprobably, don’t quote me—surely he will save the day and betroth Crawley, finally confirming for her that some dudes aren’t total jerks? Or will he disappoint her, like so many men on this series have before him? I’m no psychic, but I simply think it means he looks good in synthetic fabrics, something so few can pull off. Good for him.

Maria Sherman

Senior Writer, Jezebel. My debut book, LARGER THAN LIFE: A History of Boy Bands, is out now.

