Conservative cuckoo Ginni Thomas is married to Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas. Ginni is also connected to more than half of the organizations who had been lobbying the Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade when Thomas joined the majority vote to do so, the Guardian reported Friday. Fantastic news for everyone who’s been entirely fucked by this right-wing couple and their outsized power over America!

Activists filed 130 legal briefs in the case Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, nearly the most ever for a single case. More than half—74, exactly—of those briefs were in favor of gutting federal abortion rights.

Of those anti-abortion briefs, 38 were from organizations connected to Ginni. That means 51 percent of political groups, religious organization, conservative lawyers and persons who filed briefs trying to sway the justices to overturn constitutional abortion rights are affiliated with the wife of a Supreme Court justice, who is currently the longest serving judge on the bench.

Ginni has described herself as a connector between conservatives and power—“a convener”—in a speech for the uber secretive Christian networking group Council for National Policy. “I find the talent and I put them in the room and have them talk to one another.” (Ginni was a board member for the organization’s lobbying outfit CNP Action as recently as 2020.)

Ginni has said publicly that there’s a firewall between herself and her husband, which I find....impossible. “We have our own separate careers, and our own ideas and opinions too. Clarence doesn’t discuss his work with me, and I don’t involve him in my work,” she told a conservative media outlet, according to the Guardian.

To his credit, Thomas lists Ginni’s consulting group, Liberty Consulting, on his financial disclosure form he’s required to file each year. However, it doesn’t go any further about what or who Liberty Consulting works with or for.

It’s absolutely wild that Thomas is allowed to continue his time on the bench. His wife, who is his best friend and close confidant, is trying to mask her direct influence of cases that are affecting all Americans. We don’t get to have dinner with a Supreme Court justice every night to talk about why our political beliefs are the correct ones that should be held up. We haven’t had decades of a solid relationship influencing the degree to which our words affect a Supreme Court justice. Ginni Thomas does have these things. And for that reason, Clarence needs to resign or be impeached.