Long Island Man Arrested for Gilgo Beach Killings That Appeared to Target Women

There was a major break in the Gilgo Beach, Long Island, serial killer case on Friday when police arrested a suspect believed to be tied to nearly a dozen killings, mostly of women, that have taken place over the last 26 years.



The suspect, Rex Heuermann, was arrested Friday morning in his Massapequa Park home by Suffolk County police, who are leading the investigation, NBC News reported. Four senior law enforcement officials briefed on the case said he will be arraigned later on Friday. Heuermann is reportedly a lifelong resident of Massapequa Park, and lived in the home he was arrested in with his wife and two kids, according to News 12 Long Island.

The Gilgo Beach serial killer has terrorized Long Island residents for nearly 30 years, and is believed to have targeted sex workers. The first case linked to this serial killer was that of Shannan Gilbert, a 24-year-old sex worker from Jersey City, New Jersey, who went missing in May 2010 after she was last seen in Oak Beach, a private, gated community just three miles from Gilgo Beach. The investigation into her disappearance unearthed four bodies seven months later along Ocean Parkway, a strip of highway on the south shore of Long Island that is the only road that land vehicles can use to get to the beaches dotting its shoreline.

Those four bodies, discovered in 2011, were all identified as sex workers in their 20s. As the New York Times reported, shortly after identifying those bodies, police found the remains of a New Jersey woman who also worked as an escort and had been missing for 20 years.

In total, the remains of 11 different victims were found along that strip of highway between 2010 and 2012: nine women, one man, and one toddler.

It’s unclear what prompted police to finally make a break in such a lengthy investigation that has inspired true crime podcasts and a 2013 film. However, just a day before Heuermann was arrested, local news stations reported that police had found another set of human remains in Suffolk County off of Southern State Parkway. The body was found at Exit 40, which takes drivers to Robert Moses Causeway, a parkway that leads directly to Ocean Parkway, Oak Beach, and Gilgo Beach.

A Suffolk County Public Information Officer declined to comment to Jezebel, but noted that there would be a press conference at 4 p.m. local time on Friday.