Gigi Hadid Will Definitely Not Be An Impartial Juror at Weinstein Trial

After showing up Monday for jury selection in Harvey Weinstein’s sexual assault trial, Gigi Hadid disclosed to lawyers conducting the jury selection that her close friend, Cara Delevingne, was among the women who’ve accused Weinstein of sexual harassment. She then returned to court this morning, where lawyers once again dismissed her.



Page Six reports that the model was photographed entering the courtroom Sunday morning, wearing “gray jeans, a jacket, and an Hermes bag.” Not long after, she was officially dismissed, likely due to her relationship with Delevingne. This also marks the 8th day of jury selection, with opening statements in the trial on the calendar for January 22.

With Weinstein’s notoriety, and considering that the ensuing fallout from demise has affected so many lives since 2017, various outlets also report that jury selection is proving difficult for this case. [Page Six]

Despite publicly breaking up with the royal family, in an attempt to extract some Instagram money from the royal name without participating in snobbish ceremonies, Prince Harry has returned to Buckingham Palace for some royal business.

The Guardian reports that Harry conducted the draw for the Rugby League World Cup and dodged questions about his split with the family Tuesday. The event marked the first time he’s participated in royal business since he and wife Meghan Markle announced their exit as “Senior Royals,” which only caused further confusion.

Meanwhile, Meghan appeared at two women’s organizations in Vancouver, Canada, where the couple hope to relocate. Interestingly, an editorial in the country’s largest newspaper, The Globe and Mail, demanded that the Trudeau-led government deny the couple’s request: “Canada is not a halfway house for anyone looking to get out of Britain while remaining a royal.” [The Guardian]

