Gigi Hadid Is Pretty Sure She Could Be an Impartial Juror at Harvey Weinstein's Rape Trial

Getting out of jury duty is one of America’s most cherished national pastimes, even among those of us who feign social responsibility by tweeting about natural disasters and single-payer healthcare . I’ve only been called for it once and was promptly dismissed, but I do remember that e ven the introductory video they showed at the beginning was like, “We know you’re bored out of your mind and honestly, and this totally sucks , but remember, participating in democracy i s a PRIVILEGE!”



Apparently Gigi Hadid didn’t get the memo about evading jury duty by any means necessary, because she remains a potential juror on Harvey Weinstein’s rape trial, despite having more than enough conflicts of interest to get herself dismissed. According to the Guardian,

Sitting in the jury box, Hadid told James Burke, the judge, that she had met the defendant and she knew Salma Hayek, an actor who has accused Weinstein of sexual harassment and aggression when she rebuffed his advances. Hadid is also known to be a friend of Cara Delevingne , who also has gone public with accusations of sexual harassment against Weinstein and talked about the #MeToo movement . When Burke asked Hadid if she could be an impartial juror, she said: “I think I’m still able to keep an open mind on the facts.”

America thanks you for your enthusiasm, Gigi. I think probably you should sit this one out, though. [The Guardian]

Sia is very open about the fact that she wants to fuck Diplo, no strings attached. Good! For! Her! If they were destined for coupledom , we could have named them Siplo, but again, she’s very adamant about the fact that she’s not interested in any of that. Just fucking. No strings . Did you get that? Fucking, exclusively. From GQ:

“Much of our relationship is just being spent trying not to have sex so that we wouldn’t ruin our business relationship, because he’s super-duper hot,” Sia even told me during our phone call. “This year I wrote him a text, and I said, ‘Hey, listen, you’re like one of five people that I’m sexually attracted to, and now that I’ve decided to be single for the rest of my life and I just adopted a son, I don’t have time for a relationship.… If you’re interested in some no-strings sex, then hit me up.’”

She also called him “the sweetest thing in the world” and “one of the most insecure boys I’ve ever met,” adding,

“He doesn’t think that he’s good enough at anything. He has crazy low self-esteem,” she said. “It’s so interesting, because he’s one of the most talented and attractive people in the world. But he doesn’t know it.”

Not sure this revelation will help him overcome his self-esteem issues but good to know, thank you Sia! [GQ]