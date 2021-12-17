To my dear mother’s great disappointment, this year I have once again refused to embrace the great outdoors. I like to be comfortable. I like a perfectly temperature-controlled room at a cool 68 degrees. And I simply don’t understand the logic of sleeping on the ground while the pebbles beneath you make little indentations on your spine when you could simply be your most authentic, bougie-ass self in the sort of upscale and outlandish yurt you’d see featured in Kylie Jenner’s Instagram stories.



High-end yurts have remained a trendy idea over the last few years, especially during COVID, as the perfect glamping solution halfway between roughing it in a tent and staying in a little cabin. This is the exact right level of camping for me—someone who refuses to go in the ocean at the beach. Imagine eating toasted marshmallow ice cream instead of actually toasting marshmallows because we do not stoop around a silly little campfire! Picture popping on your reusable Dieux eye mask while meditating and breathing in the scent of nature without actually having to touch or interact with said nature. Just think of posting a photo of your glamp and being like, “off the grid. unreachable,” except you are because there’s a charger in your yurt, and sometimes it’s fun to tell glamorous little white lies. If anyone on your gifting list this year is an overly high-maintenance glamper like me, we’ve got you covered.