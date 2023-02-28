We may earn a commission from links on this page.

On Tuesday, The Sun reported that Ghislaine Maxwell, convicted sex-trafficker and alleged madam of prolific pedophile Jeffrey Epstein will finally appeal her 20-year prison sentence thanks to a fresh new divorce settlement she received from behind bars.

R oughly eight months post-trial, Maxwell appears to have earned enough cash in her split from tech entrepreneur, Scott Borgerson, to launch a $10 million appeal. Just weeks after Page Six reported that Maxwell hired fellow sex pest Harvey Weinstein’s attorney for the mounting proceedings, the tabloid has since added that her new legal representation will argue that Maxwell’s constitutional rights were violated during her trial. Apparently, she was subject to such squalor while behind bars at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York, that she was too malnourished and sleep deprived to contribute meaningfully to her own defense.

“By the time of trial, she was so disoriented and diminished that she was unable meaningfully to assist in her own defense, much less to testify,” Maxwell’s new attorney, Arthur L. Aidala, claimed in a statement.



Consistent with relentless reports throughout the trial, Page Six reported that her team will outline how she suffered in “overall deplorable conditions” amongst “vermin in her cell.”

“She was malnourished. And yet she’s supposed to sit for a trial [with her] life on the line…In the United States of America, anyone who’s accused of any crime should not be abused by the US government the way she was abused,” Aidala told Page Six in January. It’s almost like scores of innocent people endure such abuse every...single...day and have no hope (or a divorce settlement) for help.

Maxwell’s appeal will also outline other legal breaches, like a violation of a five-year statute of limitations and a non-prosecution agreement that supposedly immunized her.

What’s that sound ? Oh, it’s just me playing the world’s smallest violin.