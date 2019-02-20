Image: Getty

Maybe the only thing better than Girl Scout cookies are the stories of extremely enterprising Girl Scouts hatching brilliant marketing schemes to sell shit tons of Girl Scout cookies. These days, those stories are mostly about savvy kids setting up shop out front of weed dispensaries. But one Colorado Scout decided to capitalize on the appeal of shirtless Jason Momoa, which, wouldn’t you know, rhymes perfectly with Samoa.



While it would be nice to report that fifth grader Charlotte Holmberg came up with the idea of pasting images of Momoa on the side of her Samoa supply herself, it probably had more to do with her mother, who works as a “marketing professional,” according to 9News. Indeed, the station reports that,

“Charlotte’s mother saw the picture on Facebook, which features a shirtless picture of Momoa. As a marketing professional, she knows a thing or two about the business, so her and Charlotte got to work printing out the pictures and gluing them on dozens of boxes of Girl Scout cookies.”

It’s lucky for Charlotte that she has a horny mom who is able to tap into the psyches of other horny moms, funneling their horniness into boxes and boxes of $4 cookies. According to Charlotte herself: “The moms are getting really excited and they’re saying that they need them,” she told 9News. Mmhmmm, I bet they do.