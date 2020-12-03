A Supposedly Feminist Website
Dirt Bag

George Clooney's Twin Toddlers Speak Fluent Italian, Unlike Their Parents, and I Welcome Our New Overlords

Filed to:dirt bag
Illustration for article titled George Clooneys Twin Toddlers Speak Fluent Italian, Unlike Their Parents, and I Welcome Our New Overlords
Image: Stuart C. Wilson (Getty Images)

George Clooney paid Jimmy Kimmel Live a visit on Wednesday, where he revealed to the worst man in late-night that his twin toddlers with wife and notable smart person Amal Clooney, three-year-olds Alexander and Ella Clooney, speak fluent Italian. Unfortunately, he and his wife do not, so they’ve begun using their bilingual abilities as a way to communicate without their parents understanding. “It’s terrible. We’ve armed them with a secret language,” George joked on television.

One: if that is somehow true and not hyperbole, these kids are probably going to plot out world domination before they can legally drink, and frankly, I welcome our new overlords. Two: I’m not sure any kid is fluent in anything at 3, but it is likely that they will become fluent, learning at such a young age. At any rate, this strikes me as parental bragging, so many celebrities are really just like mom. [NBC’s Today]

As the endless news cycle echoes out indefinitely, only becoming increasingly tedious with every ineffectual lawsuit launched by the Trump campaign in a limp effort to steal the election from President-Elect Joe Biden, it’s hard to find comfort. Might I suggest this delightful minute-long video of comedian Leslie Jones going hard for Vanity Fair National Correspondent Emily Jane Fox’s kitchen backsplash? Its puke green subway tile design strikes a nerve within her, to the point where I’m like, “Maybe it is good?”

“Your backsplash is killing the game, boo. And your little shelves with your dishes and shit? Is those wooden bowls? Or are they clay?” Jones says in the clip. “I love your backsplash, and the fact that we can see your hood on your stove—that’s an important thing to me. That’s important that you exhaust in the house... I just love you. I love this.”

I can’t imagine a higher compliment! Watch it. [Leslie Jones’ Twitter]

  • An “irate construction worker” allegedly fired shots at Billie Lourd’s Los Angeles home after being let go from the job. Lourd was not home at the time, and no one was injured. [New York Post]
  • Miley Cyrus still loves ex-husband Liam Hemsworth, but “there was too much conflict.” [E!]
  • Looks like Selling Sunset’s Chrishell Stause is maybe dating Dancing With the StarsKeo Motsepe? Maybe? [Page Six]
  • My heart has One Direction and it’s toward Harry Styles saying very nice things about his former boy bandmates. [Just Jared]
  • Rent the haunted beach house from HBO Max’s The Undoing, pretend you’re Nicole Kidman hiding from Hugh Grant, why don’t ya? It’s on Airbnb. [New York Post]
  • In case you’ve forgotten, Vanderpump RulesLaLa Kent is very pregnant right now. [Us Weekly]
Maria Sherman

It's facetious. Senior Writer, Jezebel. My debut book, LARGER THAN LIFE: A History of Boy Bands, is out now.

DISCUSSION

snide-o-mite
Snide-O-Mite

Ugh I hate stories like this. Yes, I get the “cuteness” of a couple of toddlers speaking a foreign language their parents don’t understand but...

There are literally millions of children across the world who are bilingual and speak a language their parents don’t understand. No one praises it because they’re brown. Instead these children are harassed and ostracized or put in cages.

But I guess that's the "funniest" anecdote his agent could come up with.