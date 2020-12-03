George Clooney's Twin Toddlers Speak Fluent Italian, Unlike Their Parents, and I Welcome Our New Overlords

Image : Stuart C. Wilson ( Getty Images )

George Clooney paid Jimmy Kimmel Live a visit on Wednesday, where he revealed to the worst man in late-night that his twin toddlers with wife and notable smart person Amal Clooney, three-year-olds Alexander and Ella Clooney, speak fluent Italian. Unfortunately, he and his wife do not, so they’ve begun using their bilingual abilities as a way to communicate without their parents understanding. “It’s terrible. We’ve armed them with a secret language,” George joked on television.



One: if that is somehow true and not hyperbole, these kids are probably going to plot out world domination before they can legally drink, and frankly, I welcome our new overlords. Two: I’m not sure any kid is fluent in anything at 3 , but it is likely that they will become fluent, learning at such a young age. At any rate, this strikes me as parental bragging, so many celebrities are really just like mom. [NBC’s Today]

As the endless news cycle echoes out indefinitely, only becoming increasingly tedious with every ineffectual lawsuit launched by the Trump campaign in a limp effort to steal the election from President-Elect Joe Biden, it’s hard to find comfort. Might I suggest this delightful minute-long video of comedian Leslie Jones going hard for Vanity Fair National Correspondent Emily Jane Fox’s kitchen backsplash? Its puke green subway tile design strikes a nerve within her, to the point where I’m like, “Maybe it is good?”

“Your backsplash is killing the game, boo. And your little shelves with your dishes and shit? Is those wooden bowls? Or are they clay?” Jones says in the clip. “I love your backsplash, and the fact that we can see your hood on your stove—that’s an important thing to me. That’s important that you exhaust in the house... I just love you. I love this.”

I can’t imagine a higher compliment! Watch it. [Leslie Jones’ Twitter]

