Genuinely Good News! It Seems Like the Harriet Tubman $20 Bill Is Actually Going to Happen

Image : Chip Somodevilla ( Getty Images )

President Biden is wasting no time during his first week in office, undoing the work of Donald Trump and showing the American people what a logical administration could potentially look like. Aside from trying to fix the mess Trump left of vaccine distribution, the president is picking up the reigns on another abandoned project: putting Harriet Tubman’s face on American currency.

The initiative to remove Andrew Jackson—the one guy who massacred Native Americans for the sake of land expansion and enslaved people for profit—from the twenty and replace him with Tubman has been sputtering along for years: It began with the Obama administration but was halted by the administration that followed for unknown reasons (cough *racism* cough). Trump’s Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin pushed back the redesign to 2028, arguing that designing a new bill was rife with security issues, creating an opportunity for counterfeits. Of course, the new bill was reportedly all but done

when Mnuchin discovered all the technical difficulties in the already completed process.

But under the new treasury department, the plan to roll out fresh crisp bills with the face of one of the most important figures in American history is once again in motion. And on Monday, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki announced that Biden’s treasury department will be expediting the process. It remains to be seen if the original design, which featured a statue of Jackson on the back, will still be used. (It’s likely that will be the case as the Biden administration is looking to roll out the new bills in a timely fashion.)

Advertisement

While it’s still unclear when bill will make it to the people, personally, I cannot wait to make it rain Harriet Tubman twenties at the closest yarn store when that day arrives.