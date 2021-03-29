Gammy Wants a Threesome

Screenshot : Red Table Talk

I watch Red Table Talk quite consistently, for reasons that should be clear: Olivia Jade, entanglements, that Jordyn Woods interview. But I’ve fallen off the wagon a bit in recent weeks, and now I’ve come to regret this unfortunate turn of events because it seems I’ve missed the threesome conversation.



According to ET and clips from an upcoming episode, Adrienne Banfield-Norris, AKA “Gammy” to Willow and Jada Smith, revealed she would want a threesome at some point. “You know, I’ve thought about, ‘Oh wow, a threesome might be really enjoyable,’ but just could never... how I was raised, with all that guilt and shame around sex.”

Willow then asked if she was “expressing interest,” to which Banfield-Norris said yes because it “would be extremely pleasurable.” Jada laughs, but it should be noted that previously, Jada herself revealed on the show that she had actually had a threesome .

Back in 2019, she told the panel, “I had a threesome once, I was very very young.” At the time, she said “it just didn’t have the level of intimacy” and realized it “was just not for me.” Might explain her reaction to her mother’s admission!

To Gammy, I’ll say that I too was raised in an oppressively conservative environment, especially sexually, and an orgy was some of the most fun I’d ever had. Well, besides all the screaming and fighting and hurt feelings after. But for a brief few moments, that menage a trois (extended edition) was blissful!



I actually really like this new look on Sophie Turner. It’s giving me Cock Destroyers lite.



The more important question, though, is whether or not she’s wearing a t-shirt with her face on it?

