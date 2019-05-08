Image: Getty

As someone who has watched this season of Game of Thrones and zero others (I know), I have come to understand the characters in a few ways: 1) Cultural osmosis, i.e, what has incidentally seeped into my head over the last 20 years I’ve been forced to listen to conversations about the Starks and the Neds and the Winterfells; 2) What I have extracted from my boyfriend during the show (Who is that? Which relative did he fuck? etc.); and 3) How many people in the cast were formerly on a show I actually watched and loved, Skins.



By my count, the number is two: Cassie (Hannah Murray) is a brunette who got knocked up by the chap who loves books and should probably be dead after that big battle; and Chris (Joe Dempsie), who boned/loves Arya and used to live in a furnace making weapons until he got promoted to being some sort of lord.

Now, it turns out there might have been another Skins addition to the cast: Nicholas Hoult (aka Tony) auditioned to play Jon Snow, a man who can’t ride a dragon for shit but has to be king for technical reasons that I think mostly pertain to having a penis. According to Page Six:

“I think I auditioned for Jon Snow,” Nicholas Hoult told Page Six at Montclair Film Festival’s screening of his new film “Tolkien.” “I remember it because I was filming ‘Clash of the Titans’ at the time, so I had long hair extensions. They gave me a ponytail and also a very patchy fake tan. So I remember being like, ‘This is probably not what they’re hoping for,’ and it obviously wasn’t.”

Had Hoult actually been given the role, it would have changed the course of history, in that...I would have actually watched Game of Thrones.

